Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Premier Financial has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

In other Premier Financial news, EVP Tina Nutter acquired 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,545.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

