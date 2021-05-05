CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1.13 (LON:CCPG)

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities stock opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.33) on Wednesday. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 52 week low of GBX 71 ($0.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 104.47 ($1.36). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 97.32.

Get CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities alerts:

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Company Profile

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.