CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1.13 (LON:CCPG)

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities stock opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.33) on Wednesday. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 52 week low of GBX 71 ($0.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 104.47 ($1.36). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 97.32.
CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Company Profile
