Rockford Co. (OTCMKTS:ROFO) to Issue None Dividend of $0.75

Rockford Co. (OTCMKTS:ROFO) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, June 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Rockford’s previous None dividend of $0.25.

Shares of ROFO opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75. Rockford has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Rockford Company Profile

Rockford Corporation manufactures, markets, and distributes audio and security systems for the mobile audio aftermarket and OEM market in the United States. It distributes its products under the brand names of Rockford Fosgate, Rockford Acoustic Design, Lightning Audio, Crimestopper, Blaupunkt, Brax, Helix, and Renegade.

