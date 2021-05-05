Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Short Interest Update

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 151,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 28,412 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $948,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 62.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,898 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.43.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

