Zacks: Analysts Expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to Post $0.12 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. BrightView posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BrightView.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.13 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BV. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in BrightView by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BrightView by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BrightView by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 36.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightView in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BV opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69. BrightView has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 1.42.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.