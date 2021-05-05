Analysts Expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will report earnings per share of ($1.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.88). Cumulus Media reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 291.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMLS shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $185.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. Zazove Associates LLC increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 8.1% in the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,049,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 78,216 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 168,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cumulus Media by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

