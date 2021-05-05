Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.80

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Land Securities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

