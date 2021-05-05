Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Lowered to $475.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.07% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PAYC. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.78.
NYSE:PAYC opened at $354.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.64, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $233.27 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $382.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.63.
In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
