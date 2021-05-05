Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Lowered to $475.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PAYC. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.78.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $354.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.64, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $233.27 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $382.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.63.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

