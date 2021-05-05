Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Issued By Colliers Securities

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,017,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,413,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 487.0% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 160,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

