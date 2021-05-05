Research Analysts Set Expectations for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

MSM opened at $92.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $93.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In other news, Director Philip Peller sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $155,320.98. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $311,039.40. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,323 shares of company stock worth $9,895,366. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

