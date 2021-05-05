DA Davidson Comments on Axos Financial, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Axos Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

NYSE:AX opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 30,860 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 317.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Axos Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

