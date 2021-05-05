Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.80% from the company’s current price.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.36.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR stock opened at $95.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average of $78.18. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $106.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.