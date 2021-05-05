Cree’s (CREE) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $108.00 target price on the LED producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price.

CREE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $94.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.46 and its 200-day moving average is $101.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. Cree has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Cree’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CREE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cree by 17.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

