KeyCorp Increases Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $105.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HAS. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $98.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day moving average is $93.37. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,977,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,832,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,733,000 after purchasing an additional 590,831 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $28,791,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 328.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 258,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,838,000 after purchasing an additional 198,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

