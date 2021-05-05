Cwm LLC Sells 452 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $128.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.41 and a 12 month high of $135.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.74.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.48.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

