Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,383 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

