Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fastly by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,610,000 after buying an additional 330,817 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,256,000 after buying an additional 1,543,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $65,789,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,094,000 after buying an additional 332,001 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.41 per share, with a total value of $32,705,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 7,753 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $731,883.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,501 shares in the company, valued at $17,511,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,450 shares of company stock worth $25,601,281 over the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLY. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.69.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

