Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 860 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.04.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $150.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -835.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.99. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

