Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Down 6.7% After Insider Selling

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $38.81 and last traded at $38.82. 18,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 956,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

Specifically, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 5,290 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $202,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 822,243 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,033 over the last 90 days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.