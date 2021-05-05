Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 144 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total value of $3,287,671.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,168,145.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,203 shares of company stock worth $31,246,099. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $559.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $515.51 and its 200 day moving average is $469.68. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.27 and a 12 month high of $561.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.70.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

