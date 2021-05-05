Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 995 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 222,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after acquiring an additional 39,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PINS. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.34.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 827,687 shares of company stock worth $63,867,719.

PINS stock opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.69.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

