Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.89 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.10% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $11,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,478,000 after acquiring an additional 232,816 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after buying an additional 191,561 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,353,000 after purchasing an additional 172,636 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,379,000 after buying an additional 148,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.88.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $158.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

