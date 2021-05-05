Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 109,417 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,417 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $11,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

In other The Kroger news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average of $33.78. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

