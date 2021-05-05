RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,900 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 936,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on RIV Capital from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of CNPOF stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. RIV Capital has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

