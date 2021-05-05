BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Shares of BTAVF opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. BATM Advanced Communications has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29.

Get BATM Advanced Communications alerts:

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.