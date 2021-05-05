BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.0 days.
Shares of BTAVF opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. BATM Advanced Communications has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29.
About BATM Advanced Communications
Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.