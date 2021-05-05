Luceco (LON:LUCE) Sets New 1-Year High at $332.50

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 332.50 ($4.34) and last traded at GBX 330 ($4.31), with a volume of 232815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315 ($4.12).

The stock has a market capitalization of £534.66 million and a P/E ratio of 17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 291.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 261.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Luceco’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

In other Luceco news, insider Tim Surridge sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.38), for a total transaction of £16,058 ($20,979.88). Also, insider John Hornby sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42), for a total transaction of £23,580,000 ($30,807,420.96).

About Luceco (LON:LUCE)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

