SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Stock Price Down 3.1%

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) fell 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.17. 135,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 242,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24.

In related news, CEO Ioannis Pipilis acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navneet Govil acquired 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $625,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

