EBCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.63 Million (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One EBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. EBCoin has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $3.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EBCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00087519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00019607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00071684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.19 or 0.00851575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,417.12 or 0.09769542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00101240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00045137 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin (EBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 coins and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 coins. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EBCoin is a wallet application that focuses on eliminating the hassle and high fees associated with tax refunds for international travelers and merchants alike. EBCoin allows instant tax refunds, without having to wait in long lines at the airport or needing to hold on to paper receipts. Travelers will get 100% of their refund in EBC token, en ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, which will be instantly redeemable for additional duty-free purchases, or can be exchanged for their preffered currency at numerous ATMs in all major airports. “

Buying and Selling EBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EBCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.