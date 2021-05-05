Entravision Communications (EVC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $171.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. On average, analysts expect Entravision Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EVC stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Entravision Communications has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $335.08 million, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

