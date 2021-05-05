Dividend Assets Capital LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $80.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average of $64.44. The company has a market cap of $226.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

