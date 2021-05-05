PQ Group (PQG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. PQ Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PQ Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PQ Group alerts:

Shares of PQ Group stock opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. PQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PQG. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

In other PQ Group news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,817.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $109,724,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.