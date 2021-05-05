Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 684 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.2% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,695,101 shares of company stock valued at $489,198,649. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $318.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.69 and a twelve month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.11.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

