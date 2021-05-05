Sprott (SII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sprott (NYSE:SII) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Sprott to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $29.67 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, analysts expect Sprott to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SII opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05. Sprott has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $46.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 2,350.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SII shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprott from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

