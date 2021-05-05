Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 2,210 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPIB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,164,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $19,900,000. DeGreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 308.8% during the 1st quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 399,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 301,642 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 325,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 207,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74.

