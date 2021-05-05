Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.220-1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Ameresco also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.22-1.30 EPS.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.70.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $23,243,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,762,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,300,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

