Morgan Stanley Boosts Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $185.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.62% from the company’s current price.

ADP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.53.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP opened at $193.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $197.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.37.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 410.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $1,599,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 143,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 70,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.