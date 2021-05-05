OceanaGold Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Cormark increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OGC. CIBC increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.56.

OGC stock opened at C$2.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.08. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.59.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

