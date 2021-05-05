Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 139.50 ($1.82).

VMUK stock opened at GBX 193.35 ($2.53) on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 64.38 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 206.09 ($2.69). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 193.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 153.34. The firm has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

