Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BNZL. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.62) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,268.89 ($29.64).

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,318 ($30.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,366.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,386.95. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 9,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.15), for a total transaction of £226,956.80 ($296,520.51). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total transaction of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). Insiders sold a total of 40,575 shares of company stock valued at $96,317,216 in the last 90 days.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

