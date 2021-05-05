alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €14.85 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €14.85 ($17.47) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.11% from the company’s previous close.

AOX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. alstria office REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.77 ($18.56).

Shares of AOX stock opened at €15.17 ($17.85) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

