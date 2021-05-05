Warburg Research Reiterates “€56.00” Price Target for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €56.00 ($65.88) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €45.44 ($53.46).

NORMA Group stock opened at €45.10 ($53.06) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €42.55 and its 200-day moving average is €39.07. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €19.03 ($22.39) and a 12 month high of €47.98 ($56.45).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

