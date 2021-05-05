Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,206,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,205,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,369,000 after purchasing an additional 308,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,551,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,639,000 after purchasing an additional 74,313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,695,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,624,000 after purchasing an additional 244,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,929,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,301,000 after purchasing an additional 399,022 shares during the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLO opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.05 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. Research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

FLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

