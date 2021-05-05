Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 873 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Shares of ADBE opened at $490.70 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.01 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,836 shares of company stock worth $7,093,673 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

