Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $572,000 Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,035 shares of company stock valued at $38,146,927 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

Shares of CRM opened at $217.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $200.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

