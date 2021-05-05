Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $115.60 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $116.97. The stock has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average of $102.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

