Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350,396 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of NMI worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in NMI by 53.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 101,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in NMI by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in NMI in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 792,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after buying an additional 139,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NMIH. TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Shares of NMIH opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $855,263.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $75,700.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,082 shares of company stock worth $2,919,556 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

