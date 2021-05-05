AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $351,057,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after buying an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $133,167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MSCI by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,569,000 after buying an additional 158,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in MSCI by 36,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,836,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $482.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $448.38 and a 200 day moving average of $420.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.09 and a 1 year high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

