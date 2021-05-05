AmeriCann (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Stock Price Up 5%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) rose 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 18,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 44,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.

AmeriCann Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACAN)

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It intends to design, develop, lease, and operate cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities for licensed cannabis businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Nevada Health Scan, Inc and changed its name to AmeriCann, Inc in 2014.

