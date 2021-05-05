Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FCPT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,280,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,408 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after acquiring an additional 149,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,944,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

FCPT opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.37%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

