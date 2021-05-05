Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,280,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,408 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after acquiring an additional 149,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,944,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
FCPT opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.37%.
Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
