Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.55

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.55 and last traded at $77.55, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGPYY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get Agile Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.